Stevie Nicks Slays With Incredible Performance Of ‘Landslide’ On ‘AGT’ Finale

The iconic Stevie Nicks took the stage on the Sept. 14 finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and wowed everyone with her performance of the legendary Fleetwood Mac song ‘Landslide.’ That’s how it’s done, people!

Stevie, 68, was introduced by finalist Grace VanderWaal, 12, and the two shared a sweet hug on stage. Grace called Stevie a “true hero” and “inspiration” to her. Stevie sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” on the finale, and she gave everyone chills. Her voice was absolutely breathtaking. She looked absolutely angelic up on stage. When Stevie hit that final high note, the crowd roared with applause.

During the performance, a montage of the past season played behind Stevie. Judges Simon Cowell, 56, Heidi Klum, 43, Howie Mandel, 60, and Mel B, 41, gave Stevie a standing ovation after she finished. Following the performance, Nick Cannon, 35, asked Stevie if she had any words of inspiration for Grace. And, boy, she did!

Stevie admitted that Grace reminds her a lot of herself. She loves that Grace is “quirky” and a “little weird.” Like Stevie, Grace doesn’t conform — ever. “She’s got it,” Stevie said. “Whatever happens, Grace is going to the top.” Wow! That’s quite the statement from the Stevie Nicks!

Stevie wasn’t the only amazing performer who graced the stage in Hollywood for the AGT finale. The cast of Broadway’s Jersey Boys performed “Oh What a Night” with finalist Sal Valentinetti. The performance was incredible from start to finish. Sadly, we didn’t get to see former DWTS pro Mark Ballas, 30, perform as the iconic Frankie Valli, 82. Mark will be taking on the role until the show’s final show on January 15, 2017. Il Volo also gave a fantastic performance during the show.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Stevie’s performance? Who do you think will win this season of AGT? Let us know!