Kim Kardashian: Selfie Queen Reveals She Took 6,000 Pics Of Herself On Mexico Getaway

Kim Kardashian lives for a stellar selfie, so it’s really no surprise that she took over six THOUSAND photos of herself while vacationing in sunny Mexico with her two adorable kids. While the trip may have only lasted four days, those sexy pics are sure to last a lifetime!

Kim Kardashian, 35, has made a career out of taking ultra-revealing selfies. Heck, she even has a book titled Selfish, dedicated to nothing but scandalous phone pictures. If we do the math, Kim was vacationing in Mexico for only four days, which means she must have taken roughly 1,500 selfies a day to reach the grande total of 6,000! How is that even possible?! That’s a staggering amount that should belong in the book of Guinness World Records.

An avid Instagram user, Kim did post a fair amount of selfies to the app — but what about the ones she didn’t? Were they too racy for social media? Since hubby Kanye West wasn’t a part of the family getaway, Kim must have missed her man A LOT, and probably sent him a ton of sexy nudes. During her trip, the reality star played in the white sand with her adorable kids North and Saint, while baring her bootylicious behind in a thong bikini. Kim was probably in the mood to flaunt her toned body upon reaching her goal weight of 120lbs, but that didn’t stop her from hitting up In-n-Out for a burger and fries when she landed in LA. Nothing says “welcome home” like some animal-style fries!

Unfortunately, we all have those days where we feel slightly less fabulous than usual — and even someone like Kim can relate! The mother-of-two is sick at the moment, and has been opting more a more casual and comfy look for a change. She was barely recognizable on the streets of NYC when she stepped out without any makeup on, and wore sweatpants instead of her usual skin-tight dresses. Get well soon, Kim!

