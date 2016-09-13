Khloe Kardashian ‘Head Over Heels’ For Tristan Thompson: Why ‘He Could Be The One’

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is totally enamored with Tristan Thompson, and we’ve learned that she wants to spend the rest of her life with him. See why Khlo is ready to settle down with Tristan and is even thinking about a future with kids and the whole shebang!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 25, are more than dating — they’re basically in love! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that this might be it for Khloe. “Khloe is head over heels in ‘like’ with Tristan. She’s already telling her close friends and family that he could be the one,” the insider reveals. “She really wasn’t expecting to have such strong feelings for Tristan in such a short amount of time.” Massive PDAing at a Drake concert and a romantic getaway to Mexico have already been checked off the list — so could an engagement be the next stop for the pair?

Our source says yes, Khloe is already thinking about her future with Tris! “She loves how tight he is with his family and how amazing he is with kids. He has a little brother who has epilepsy and is beyond supportive of him. Khloe knows he will be a wonderful dad one day,” the insider reveals. So sweet!

Finally, Khloe loves how easygoing and chill Tristan is, the insider shares. “He’s really playful and spontaneous, like Khloe. He totally gets her — her wacky sense of humor and all — and he’s not into playing games,” the source says. “He’s drama free!” So, basically the opposite of someone who shall not be named…okay, you know we’re thinking of Lamar Odom, 36. Anyway, we’re so thrilled for the hot couple!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet that Khloe is so into Tristan? Tell us if you think they make a great couple!

