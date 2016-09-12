Lamar Odom ‘Pissed’ That Khloe Kardashian Is Dating Tristan Thompson

REX/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian has a new man, and Lamar Odom is NOT happy about it! Now that Khloe’s dating Tristan Thompson, we’re hearing that Lamar has reached his breaking point over Khloe’s dating life. Get EXCLUSIVE details on why Lamar’s ‘pissed’ right here!

“Lamar wouldn’t be so pissed about Khloe dating life if she dated outside the NBA,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels like she’s hooking up with dudes in the league to f**k with him and his mental state. When he saw pics of them together he was hurt.”

Khloe has definitely established that she’s into pro athletes — specifically NBA players — especially with her latest rumored boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. Although she has briefly been linked to Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and rapper French Montana, Khloe’s first relationship since her split from Lamar was with Houston Rockets star James Harden. It pained Lamar enough to see her move on with a different NBA player, but it sounds like he really can’t handle the fact that she’s going for another one!

It’s not just the type of guys Khloe’s dating that’s getting to Lamar, though. Our source hinted that Lamar still hasn’t lost his feelings for Khloe, which is why his reaction to her latest beau is so intense — especially since she’s still trying to be part of his life!

“He still very much loves Khloe,” the insider added. “He would be back with her in a heartbeat if she’d chill out and stop trying to control every aspect of his life.”

Despite the fact that Khloe is clearly trying to do her own thing romantically, she still shows that she cares about Lamar by showing her concern over his often “erratic” behavior. But perhaps Khloe’s dating habits are what’s resulting in the return of Lamar’s partying? Either way, it sounds like Khloe might want to avoid looking for boyfriends in the NBA if she wants to stay on good terms with her ex!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s fair for Lamar to be mad that Khloe is dating Tristan? Does it seem like a relationship that will last? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.