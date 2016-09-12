SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

DON’T mess with North West! After Kim Kardashian revealed on Twitter that her daughter ‘picks the fabrics’ she wears for her custom clothes, one individual responded, saying ‘people hate you’ to Kim! She instantly fired back defending her brood, and Chrissy Teigen even jumped in! You have to see their outspoken tweets!

It’s no secret that North, 3, is well on her way to becoming a fashion icon just like her mommy, Kim, 35. The little fashionista has been spotted in her designer dad’s Yeezys, rocking a Louis Vuitton bag that’s worth around $1000 and owning the streets of NYC in a shiny designer gown. One user tweeted at the reality star and said, “Does north pick her own looks or have favorite outfits to pick from?” When Kim decided to inform the user and her mere 48 million Twitter followers that North is very involved in the design process of her epic ensembles, another user slammed her tweet saying, “These are the kind of things why people hate you”.

These are the kind of things why people hate you @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/uoJ0IhjA2W — EMILIA K (@emseffect) September 11, 2016

The reality star is never one to stand on the sidelines if someone has something to say about her or her family. She quickly fired right back with the perfect response! She revealed that she and Kanye, 39, are giving their daughter “the tools” to jump right into her interests…

Bc she has a passion 4 fashion &we've given her the tools 2 explore that? Spending time w dad @work isn't bad either https://t.co/qZ3iSTMQbp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 11, 2016

That epic response has since garnered thousands upon thousands of retweets and favorites. Then, like we expected, Kim’s BFF, Chrissy Teigen, 30, stepped into the Twitter ring to bat for her close friend. An always candid Chrissy jokingly called Kim a “monster” and it was hilarious.

@KimKardashian what kind of TOOLS babies can't play w tools u MONSTER !!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 11, 2016

Kim’s latest social media spat comes as no surprise since she is very open about defending her family. How can we forget the time she exposed Taylor Swift, 26, on Snapchat and the world went nuts.

The famous family has been spending their recent days at NYFW, where Kanye’s had his fair share of controversy. After his show was ridiculed for models passing out and its long delay, Kanye went on a rant and it was epic as usual. They all seem to be enjoying themselves, so we’re not worried. We’re so glad Kim stands up for what she believes in when it comes to her children. We think little North is adorable, and she’s killing the fashion game!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s response to Twitter haters? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.