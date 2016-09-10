Taylor Swift Shows Major Skin In Sexy Thigh High Boots & Shorts At NYFW

SplashNews

Ooh la la! A newly single Taylor Swift stepped out for the Tommy Hilfiger show Sept. 9 and made heads turn in a sultry ensemble! She showed off her toned legs in slim shorts and red-hot boots, and she was beaming with confidence! See the sexy snaps here!

Taylor Swift, 26 seemed to have no recollection of a split with her ex, Tom Hiddleston, 35, when she strutted her incredible physique into the TOMMYxGiGi NYFW show! Tay rocked velvet, over-the-knee, sexy boots and revealed her thighs in a super exposed outfit! With her signature gorgeous smile, she donned a deep red lip. She paired the sultry boots with navy blue, short shorts. The “Shake It Off” singer gave off classic Tommy sailor vibes in a white, long-sleeved top. SO fierce!

The singer stepped out with her bestie, Martha Hunt, 27, to support her other BFF, Gigi Hadid, 21, who collaborated on the collection with Tommy. G even walked in show, and Tay went nuts! Like a true friend, she documented the entire moment on Snapchat and Instagram. She and Martha cheered their good friend on, while also singing to the controversial hit, “This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris, 32.

We all know the drama behind that — Taylor and her ex kept it a major secret that she was a co-writer on the track and even put her own voice on it. After they split, Twitter drama unraveled and it was made pubic that she and the Scottish DJ had an epic collaboration. SO, the internet pretty much freaked out and some felt a tad bit awkward when she posted a video to Instagram jamming to the song…

Tay looked like she had a blast at the show, and she seems to be in great spirits after her untimely split with the Thor actor. In fact, she might just be back on her A-game, because Gigi confirmed that Taylor is in the studio and working on some music, post-split, of course. Here’s to hoping we’re going to get an insane album about her tumultuous year!

