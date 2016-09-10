REX/Shutterstock

Can’t a girl just dance anymore? Solange Knowles has taken to Twitter to SLAM the ‘white women’ who were yelling at her to sit down during a Kraftwerk concert, while simultaneously starting a potential race war in Hollywood! Read on to see her angry Tweets.

Beyonce‘s little sister, Solange Knowles, 30, was shaking her booty at a dance music show in New Orleans when two white women supposedly started yelling at her to stop, and sit down. The rising singer heard them, but chose to ignore them because, hello, it’s a concert! People are SUPPOSED to dance at concerts! The situation further escalated when the women threw a lime at Solange’s back! Rightfully, Solange was furious, and Tweeted her frustrations.

Let me tell you about why black girls / women are so angry…. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 10, 2016

4 older white women yell to me from behind, "Sit down now" . I tell them I'm dancing at a concert. They yell, "u need to sit down now"… — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 10, 2016

We are at an ELECTRONIC and DANCE music concert and you are telling…not asking me…to sit down. In front of my child. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 10, 2016

They proceed to throw something at my back…. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 10, 2016

And last thing…

I see folks saying "Well u live in Louisiana"….but I say I live in a city w THE most incredible, beautiful black. folk. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 10, 2016

The only problem, however, with Tweeting such things so publicly, is that they revolve around one immensely sensitive subject — race. Hollywood is currently caught in the middle of a sexism war, with women like Jennifer Lawrence and Lena Dunham leading the way to equal pay. And how can we forget about Colin Kaepernick voicing his opinion in his own way about police brutality, and kneeling for the national anthem. It’s just all very messy at the moment. Why can’t we just get along?

Anyhow, the one thing we DO know, is that we do NOT want to get on Solange’s bad side. Remember the elevator fiasco that went down with her big sister, and Jay Z? The “Losing You” singer completely lost it during an elevator ride with the rapper, and started physically attacking him! It was reported that Solange lashed out at Jay Z when she heard that he supposedly cheated on the Queen Bey with another woman, a topic that was later addressed in Beyonce’s album, Lemonade.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Solange’s Tweet rant?

