E.L. James Shares New ‘Fifty Shades’ Book Excerpt To Celebrate Anastasia Steele’s Birthday

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

Calling all ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ fans! It’s Anastasia Steele’s birthday! And to celebrate her very sultry life her creator, E.L. James, shared an excerpt from her upcoming book — and it’s amazing! Read on to see the passage that fans are freaking out over.

On Sept. 10, E.L. James decided to celebrate the birthday of her beloved Fifty Shades of Grey character Anastasia Steele by sharing an excerpt from her next eagerly anticipated novel. “Good morning, all. I know you’re anxiously awaiting the trailer, and that’s happening… soon. In the meantime, in honour of Ana’s birthday, there’s this,” E.L. captioned the excerpt on Facebook. What a fun way to celebrate your creation’s birthday, especially with how much fans have been waiting for a peek at this book!

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/ELJamesAuthor/photos/a.228618593879148.55134.214514508622890/1160414440699554"></div> <p></p>

The excerpt is from the novel that the romance author is “hopefully” going to release sometime in 2017. The new book will tell the events of Fifty Shades Darker from the perspective of Anastasia’s lover, Christian Grey. Last year, the novel Grey, which told the events of the first book in the series from his point of view, was released. We’re devouring every new little scrap of Fifty Shades news we can get our hands on, and this excerpt gives us a deeper looking into Christian’s mind that is just so thrilling.

The movie Fifty Shades Darker is currently in post-production and set for a Feb. 10, 2017 release, which can’t come sooner for fans of the franchise. We are so excited to see the beautiful Dakota Johnson back in the role of Anastasia, and the hunky Jamie Dornan as our Christian. But we’re happy enough to celebrate today with this amazing excerpt. So, on behalf of all of us, happy birthday Anastasia! Without you we wouldn’t have this amazing love story.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the next sexy book in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise? Let us know below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.