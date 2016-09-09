‘Beauty & The Beast’: Emma Watson’s Belle Costume Gets An Epic Redesign — See Pic

Oh, what a beauty! The Belle costume we know and love gets a bit of twist for the live-action ‘Beauty & The Beast.’ See the first photo of Emma Watson dressed up as Belle in the redesigned costume!

The sketch was released as part of the special features on Beauty and the Beast 25th anniversary DVD. The blue-and-white apron outfit that Emma, 26, will be wearing as Belle in the live-action film looks a lot different from the original costume in the 1991 film.

The drawing for Emma’s dress show that her outfit is a little more rough around the edges than the original. It looks a bit dirty and used, but more real. The white apron has been ditched for a pleated blue one. Instead of flats like in the animated movie, Emma has on boots. And she doesn’t have a basket. She has a few towels hanging from the side. Belle’s bowed updo is a thing of the past. Emma’s rocking a messier ‘do, with a very low pony laying over her left shoulder.

This is the first we’re seeing of Belle’s costumes in the live-action remake. A teaser was revealed in May 2016, but we could only see Emma’s face. We can’t wait to see what her yellow ball gown looks like! A full trailer has yet to be released, but we’re sure it’s right around the corner.

The movie, which will be released on March 17, 2017, also stars Dan Stevens, 33, Josh Gad, 35, Luke Evans, 37, Kevin Kline, 68, Emma Thompson, 57, and more. In a recently released featurette, Dan and Emma are the perfect Beast and Belle.

The original movie will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Nov. 13, 1991. The live-action film will definitely be paying homage to the original, but giving their movie a unique twist to set it apart from the 1991 movie.

