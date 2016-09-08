Kylie Jenner Gushes About ‘My Engagement Ring’ From Tyga In Shocking New Pic

Oh my God!!! Kylie Jenner is finally dishing about that diamond ring she’s been wearing on THAT finger. Not only that, she giving us a hint that something even bigger is on the way with her hopes about ‘My engagement ring’ from boyfriend Tyga. Keep reading for her exciting news!

Wowza! Kylie Jenner, 19, is expecting one hell of a blinged out engagement ring from boyfriend Tyga, 26, and she’s letting us know that her bar is set extremely high. The cosmetics queen showed off the giant diamond ring that she’s been wearing on THAT finger for a while now and letting us know it is indeed a “promise ring” from her sweetheart. It’s so huge and extravagant that she’s wondering how Tyga can top it when he finally pops the question!

Kylizzle showed off a pic of the stunning multi-carat Marquise diamond on her left ring finger via Snapchat on Sept. 8 from the NYLON fashion week party at Provocateur and posed the question, “If this is my promise ring I wanna know what my engagement ring gonna look like.” The sparkler dazzles on her perfectly manicured hand, which is sitting on top of Tyga’s, and he’s rocking an even bigger diamond! His gargantuan square-cut diamond sits on his middle finger as Kylie places her thumb next to the bling.

Kylie has been proving she’s her 35-year-old big sister Kim Kardashian‘s mini me so much lately, rocking similar hair and nearly identical super revealing wardrobes. It looks like when it comes to engagement rings, she plans to follow in Kim’s footsteps as well. Kanye West, 39, gave Kim a massive 15 carat Lorraine Schwartz cushion cut diamond when he asked her to marry him, so Tyga has some lofty expectations ahead.

