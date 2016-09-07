Augustin Legrand: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Most Interesting Man In The World’

He can order you a drink in three languages. He started a French charity and named after a Spanish legend. He is Augustin Legrand, Dos Equis’ new Most Interesting Man In The World. Get to know more about the man inviting you to ‘stay thirsty.’

1. He is so interesting, it doesn’t matter that he’s not Mexican.

Augustin Legrand, 41, shares a lot with Jonathan Goldsmith, 77, the first actor to play The Most Interesting Man In The World. Most of all, like Jonathan, Augustin isn’t from Mexico. He was actually born in Neuville-Aux Bois, Loriet. That’s right. The new spokesperson for Dos Equis is French!

2. He is a star of stage, screen and soon – the Internet

While attending the University Pantheon-Assas to study tax law, Augustin began to travel. Somewhere along his adventures, he was bitten by the acting bug, as he soon enrolled at the Cours Florent for acting. As of 2016, he had started in movies like Anna, Les Loups and in French television series likes Odysseus. The real challenge: can he conquer the Internet and unseat Jonathan as a poplar meme?

3. He is tri-lingual.

Unlike Jonathan, Augustin – a Frenchman – can speak Spanish (along with French and English.) He puts his cunning linguistic skills on display in his first appearance as the New Most Interesting Man In The World. “We’re trying to reach a new audience,” says Andrew Katz, vice president of marketing for Dos Equis, told USA Today. “The reality of the drinker base is it’s much more multicultural than ever. And Spanish-dominant consumers are increasingly important.”

4. He’s more than just interesting – he’s an activist.

Augustin is the co-founder of The Children of Don Quixote, a right-to-housing organization that has raised awareness of France’s homeless population, per The Independent. In Dec. 2006, his organization installed 100 illegal red tents on the banks of the Sienne, reminding citizens that not everyone has a warm home when the weather turns frigid. He was even elected as a regional councilor for Ile-de-France for the Europe Ecology-Green Party, hoping to use the role to enforce laws aimed at helping the homeless.

5. He maybe Dos Equis’ new spokesperson — but he may not be the only one.

Augustin’s first commercial is scheduled for Oct. 19, part of the beer company’s sponsorship of the College Football Playoff. He is expected to be more of “an action hero,” and will be more progressive when it comes to women. Nuno Teles, chief marketing officers for Dos Equis, doesn’t rule out the possibility of there being a “Most Interesting Woman” by Augustin’s side. Stay thirsty, indeed.

What do you think about the new Most Interesting Man In The World, HollywoodLifers?