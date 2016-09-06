Miley Cyrus Furious After Death Hoax? — Her Surprising Reaction Revealed

Courtesy of Instagram

Well, this is interesting! After Miley Cyrus became the center of a celebrity death hoax September 5, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned exactly what she thought about the bizarre claims, and her EPIC reaction is actually shocking! She even offered up some advice for anyone who dares to do it again!

Miley Cyrus, 23, became the latest celebrity victim of a false death hoax claim September 5, and she’s reacting like a good sport. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s taking the comical approach to dealing with the latest absurd rumors and she’s simply laughing it off. “Miley thinks that it is hilarious that she is the latest celebrity to be caught in the death hoax,” a source tells us. In fact, the “Wrecking Ball” singer has some advice for the next time anyone decides to put her at the center of such claims. “When it happens again she hopes the people who make the hoax think of a more clever way on the reason for her demise since the bathtub reason was pretty weak for her more morbid sense of humor.” You tell them, girl!

The bombshell report sent the internet into a frenzy when it claimed the singer was found dead in a bathtub inside her Hollywood home! How crazy? The insane claims even pointed out that she was found by her own “entourage,” and it went on to report that there were “investigators trying to determine the cause of death.” WOW! Although some people may have thought otherwise, the songstress was alive and well. She proved it by taking to Instagram to post an adorable throwback, like all humans who are very much alive do. She even posted two more photos following her #TBT, so it’s safe to say she’s doing just fine, guys.

When more photos surfaced of the star flaunting her signature bohemian style, fans just couldn’t handle it — They freaked! She was out and about with her man, Liam Hemsworth, 26, when they were headed to Nobu in Malibu, CA. Concerned fans flooded Twitter with outcries of sadness, while others saw the proof that she was walking and talking around CA, and tried to inform the Twitter-verse that she was ok. Oh, what a crazy day.

Well, at least we know now that Miley is just hilariously shrugging it off! We’re glad she thinks it’s just funny, and offered up some comical advice, although we hope there is not a “next time.” She isn’t the only star to be put under the celeb death hoax spotlight. Fans went absolutely nuts when an alleged “breaking news” report supposedly from CNN made it’s way across the internet September 1, claiming Sylvester Stallone, 70, was dead! It turns out that it was just another celeb death hoax…However, like we already told you, Sly didn’t handle it as cool as Miley. Unfortunately, “Sly’s Labor Day was ruined by this silly death hoax,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s maintaining a good sense of humor about it, but it has been impossible for him to relax with family cause his phone is ringing off the hook.” Aw! Well, we’re just happy there’s NO truth to any of these bizarre claims!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s cool, calm and collected approach to the latest claims? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.