Miley Cyrus Dead? Report Surfaces Claiming Singer Died In Her Bathtub

REX

Oh no! A horrific rumor surfaced that Miley Cyrus was found dead in her bathtub on Sept. 5. The bombshell report claimed the singer was allegedly discovered in her Hollywood home. Do fans have a reason to freak out?

Heart be still. We couldn’t believe our eyes when seeing the latest report which claimed Miley Cyrus, 23, was found dead in a bathtub at her Hollywood home. The story, allegedly from Now8News, claimed the “Wrecking Ball” singer was discovered lifeless by her entourage. It read, “Los Angeles investigators are trying to determine the cause of death. Officials refused to comment on reports that the famed actress/singer drowned from a prescription pill overdose. They have, however, made it clear that there were no signs of foul play.” Of course, there is NO truth to this report, since the site is known for using death hoaxes as click bait. Come on!

As if that’s not bad enough, this is NOT the first time this report has surfaced about Miley. Basically, the cyber criminals merely updated a previously written article, which had already gone viral years ago, making the same ridiculous claims that the singer passed away from a drug overdose. Luckily, the “Can’t Be Tamed” performer seems to be alive and well, having recently posted a throwback photo on Instagram. She captioned the adorable pic of her as a baby, “My 1st birffffday….. My dad says nothin has changed about me as I’ve gotten older.” In addition to that, Miley’s also been sharing pics of herself doing yoga — which is definitely a healthy practice!

We’re sure if there was any truth to these reports, Miley’s fiancé Liam Hemsworth would be taking to social media immediately. The lovebirds appear to be happier than ever these days and she’s totally been rocking her giant sparkler with pride, so we’re not taking these false reports kindly! On top of that, it’s only been two days since a similar hoax surfaced about the beloved Rocky actor, Sylvester Stallone, 70. A news story, allegedly from CNN, made it’s rounds for showing images of him being wheeled away in a body bag. Let’s hope this doesn’t happen again!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU believe Miley Cyrus passed away?! Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.