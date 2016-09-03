Nicki Minaj Pregnant With Meek Mill’s Baby? Rapper Shares Shocking Baby Bump Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Did Meek Mill just announce something major on Instagram? The rapper shared an intimate photo of girlfriend Nicki Minaj looking like she has a bun in the oven — one that’s about to be ready very soon. Click through to see the puzzling pic!

What’s Meek getting at with this pic? The photo shows Nicki standing in front of a mirror with her hand gently resting upon her baby bump. And by baby bump, we mean she’s heavily pregnant at this point. He’s tagged her “Nicki Minaj” and the baby bump “Meek Mill.”

“Haters will say it’s #photoshopped 🤔,” he captioned the pic. Well…yeah. Nicki just performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, a week before this clearly photoshopped image was “taken” on September 2. Nicki wore an incredibly tight, revealing gown on the VMAs red carpet, that left no room for anyone to speculate about a hint of a baby bump. Her stomach was flat!

During her performance of “Side to Side” with Ariana Grande, Nicki wore a tight pink latex leotard. If she were in her last leg of her pregnancy, it’d be pretty obvious. It also just doesn’t look like Nicki. Unless she made a drastic change to her hair in the last few days (not unheard of!), we haven’t seen her walking around with long blonde hair and bangs.

So was Meek sharing the photoshopped pic as a joke, or is he hinting that Nicki’s newly pregnant? It’s not out of the question. Back in August 2015, Nicki shocked the audience at her Burgettstown, PA concert by calling Meek her “baby father” when he walked out onstage.

That turned out to be a joke. They could just be doing it again! Remember when Nicki tweeted diamond ring and heart emojis, and teased that something big was coming? She posted a photo of herself wearing a massive diamond on her left hand, while posing sweetly with Meek. Nope, not engaged. Come on, guys!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki’s actually pregnant, or did Meek post a photoshopped pic? Tell us in the comments!

