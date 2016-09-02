Tower Of Terror Officially Closing: Find Out When & How To Get Your Last Thrill Rides In

REX/Shutterstock

Say goodbye to your favorite childhood nightmare at California Adventure — the Tower Of Terror ride is officially CLOSING, and we couldn’t be more bummed out about it! As the final days of the attraction’s supremacy wind out, read on to see how you can score your last thrill ride.

Do not panic, adrenaline junkies, you still have time to ride the Tower Of Terror before it closes! The amusement park released an official statement on Aug. 30, declaring that the attraction will close JAN. 2, so mark your calendars! Thank goodness it’s still open for Halloween. Starting in the new year, the classic horror-themed ride will undergo a Marvel-themed makeover, and transform into a Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout thrill, but it’s still unknown if it will follow a classic rollercoaster blueprint or not. Check out the details on the new ride below.

We’re not going to lie, as upset as we are about kissing Tower Of Terror goodbye, this new ride looks DOPE! In order to bid the Tower a proper farewell, however, Disney’s California Adventure will soon be offering a series of promotions. Kicking off on Sept. 9, the theme park will host “Late Check-Out” night, where riders will get to experience the Tower in COMPLETE darkness! There will also be special merchandise, concessions, and musical performances scattered around the park.

Did you know that the heart-stopping ride was actually inspired by Rod Sterling‘s eery TV series, The Twilight Zone? All Tower Of Terror attractions (except the one located in Tokyo) have ties to the show, and follow the same storyline. Guests walk into a seemingly-normal hotel, in which people have mysteriously disappeared from. Upon taking an elevator to the top floor, the hotel succumbs to the influence of supernatural powers that cause the lift to DROP out of thin air! Scary, right? If this sounds like your type of fun, you better hustle on over to Disney’s California Adventure before Jan. 2!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite attraction at California Adventure?

