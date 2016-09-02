Emma Stone’s Trendy Pastel Makeup & Easy Updo — Exact Look In Venice

REX Shutterstock

Emma Stone looked chic and sweet in sequins at the Venice Film Festival on August 31. Get her exact hair and makeup look along with her stylists’ expert tips below!

Emma Stone‘s chic, messy bun can be achieved in just a few steps. Hairstylist Mara Roszak told HollywoodLife.com: “Emma wore a stunning Versace gown to the opening of the Venice Film Festival. I wanted her hair to have a modern look with a bit of edge.”

Here is the exact how to:

Emma started in the shower with L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Shampoo & Conditioner. “Then Mara prepped Emma’s hair with L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Transforming Oil-In-Cream, applying it to damp hair, then blow-drying it smooth.

Next, Mara parted Emma’s hair deep to one side, then parted the hair into two sections — top and bottom with the top section being above the tip of the ear.

Mara then pulled each section tight using L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray for added hold, then putting the hair in a ponytail with an elastic.

She then twisted both the top and bottom ponytails into loose buns and pined them in place, leaving the ends out to create a piecey texture.

To finish the look, Mara sprayed L’Oréal Paris Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist all over for added shine.”

Rachel Goodwin did Emma’s trendy, metallic makeup. “My inspiration came from the film — it’s a nostalgic, incredible homage to old Hollywood love stories and musicals. I wanted her makeup — like her dress and the movie — to be whimsical and have light, ethereal feeling.”

On her skin, Rachel “used CHANEL La Solution 10 de Chanel Sensitive Skin Cream and CHANEL Le Blanc Light Creator Brightening Makeup Base in Mimosa to illuminate her skin.”

For her makeup, “I wanted the look to feel very dreamy and soft. To keep the skin fresh and lush, I applied CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation SPF 25. I also used CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour in N°20 to softly contour her cheeks. I dabbed a peachy cream blush on her cheeks using CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick in N°22.”

For her cool, teal eyes, Rachel “used a CHANEL Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Fantasme on the bottom and lids of her eyes. I applied the palest CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour in N°10 to shade in her eyes in the crease. On her lashes, I applied CHANEL Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir on the top and bottom. I also used a touch of the new CHANEL Quadra Eyeshadow in Candeur et Experience from Le Rouge Collection N°1.

On her lips, “I started with CHANEL Precision Lip Definer in Beige Innocent and finished with CHANEL Rouge Coco Stylo Complete Care Lipshine in Lettre, a peachy pink with a glossy finish and the perfect amount of pigment.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Emma Stone’s Venice Film Festival hair and makeup? Will you try to copy her look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.