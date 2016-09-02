Cornell University: Boy, 12, Becomes Youngest Student Ever At The Ivy League School

Courtesy of CNBC

At only 12 years old, Jeremy Shuler is officially beginning his freshman year at Cornell University as the youngest student who has EVER been admitted! Pretty impressive, right? And while the boy genius was ‘nervous’ at first, he feels completely ‘excited’ now to take on his Ivy-League-level classes!

Jeremy Shuler, 12, is nothing short of impressive. Not only was the boy reading books in both English and Korean by age two and studying calculus at six, but he’s now currently a freshman at Cornell University — the youngest student the Ivy League school has EVER had! It’s hard to believe that most kids his age are still just in middle school!

“It’s risky to extrapolate, but if you look at his trajectory and he stays on course, one day he’ll solve some problem we haven’t even conceived of,” Cornell Engineering Dean Lance Collins told the Associated Press. “That’s pretty exciting.” It IS exciting! Who knows what Jeremy will contribute to the world one day. The 12-year-old’s parents are super proud of their son as they’ve helped and supported him every step of the way.

In fact, Jeremy’s mom Harrey put her aerospace engineering career on hold in order to home-school her bright child. The family is originally from Grand Prairie, Texas and Jeremy’s father, Andy, is also an aerospace engineer. And while Jeremy’s elite-level SAT and AP test scores in math and science proved he was intellectually ready for college at just age 10, his parents decided to hold off on college.

In the meantime, they ended up moving to Ithaca where Andy transferred from Lockheed Martin in Texas to its upstate New York location, which eventually sealed the deal for Jeremy’s Cornell acceptance. “I wanted to make sure he had a nice, safe environment in terms of growing up,” the Cornell Dean said.

And while Jeremy is now attending one of the most premier schools in the country, he’s still very much a child. He even sweetly calls his parents “mommy and daddy!” “From the beginning, he was physically advanced, very strong,” said mom Harrey. He fixated on letters and numbers at 3 months old, knew the alphabet at 15 months, and was reading books on his own at 21 months in English and Korean, his mother’s native language.

Clearly enrolling him in kindergarten was pointless, so Harrey decided to stay home and teach him herself. However, there was one concern. “We were concerned about him socializing with other kids,” Harrey revealed. “At the playground he was freaked out by other kids running around screaming. But when we took him to Math Circle and math camp, he was very social. He needed someone with similar interests.”

When it comes to settling into college life, Jeremy says he’s adapting quite well. “I was nervous at first, but I’m a lot more excited than nervous now,” he said, adding that he’s already made a couple of friends. “As Mommy said, all the kids in math camp were older than me, so I’m used to having older friends. As long as they like math.” Sounds like Jeremy will be just fine!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers –are you shocked that Cornell admitted a 12-year-old?