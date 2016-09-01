Chloe Moretz’s Lip Injections? Did The Young Star Enhance Her Pout? Experts Speak

Fans have definitely been speculating that Chloe Grace Moretz got lip injections after photos emerged of her puffy pout at the airport on Aug. 31. Read expert opinions and tell us what you think below!

Dr. Matthew Schulman, a New York City Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, told HollywoodLife.com:

“Chloe’s lips look puffy compared to previous photos. This is likely the result of lip injections with a filler such as Restylane or Juvederm. Her lips appear slightly abnormal, but this may be because too much filler was placed, or because the photo is just only a few days after an injection. It generally takes 7-10 days for the lips to ‘settle’ after filler injections and look more natural.”

Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michelle Yagoda said: “The bee-sting fullness (and bumpiness) of her lips, especially the upper one, can be a telltale sign of lip injections! Her face looks rounder and more plump…possibly from cheek and under eye filler as well.”

Neither doctor has treated Chloe Moretz, 19. We have reached out to other plastic surgeons as well and will keep you posted on what they have to say.

They do look puffy, but it could just be lip liner or a plumping gloss — if the Kardashian sisters have taught us anything, it’s the power of makeup!

Chloe isn’t having the best week. News broke of her split from summer romance Brooklyn Beckham on September 1, according to Page Six. Even though the cute pair was posting sweet snaps of each other on social media throughout the summer, they haven’t been seen together for two weeks. Definitely trouble in paradise, but who knows? They are young, so they could totally get back together.

