Terra Jole: 5 Things To Know About ‘Little Women: LA’ Star Competing On ‘DWTS’

You may have heard the name Terra Jole already! She stars on the hit show, ‘Little Women: LA’ and now she’s hitting the ballroom on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ to give us a real treat! She’s the first little person to EVER be featured on the ABC competition show, and here’s everything to know about her!

The ballroom has never looked better for season 23 of DWTS! The EPIC new cast was announced August 30 on Good Morning America, and we were blown away by the huge stars that will be gracing us with their dancing skills this season. We’re SO excited about the cast, especially Olympic gold medalists, Ryan Lochte, 32, and Laurie Hernandez, 16, but we’ve got our eyes on Terra Jole, 36! She is making dancing history as the first-ever little person to take a spot on the roster for the hit show, and she may just snatch that sought-after Mirrorball Trophy with her amazing pro partner, Sasha Farber, 33! We’ve rounded up five key things to know about the celeb to watch!

1. She stars on Lifetime’s Little Women: LA, and she’s proud to be a little person!

She stars in the hit show and according to her caption on her Instagram post below, she’s proud of who she is and we think she’s a great inspiration! Her Insta page, it’s full of fun family things and awesome inspo!

Proud to be an Lp! #dwarfism #dwarfismawareness #dwts @sashafarber1 @dancingabc A photo posted by Terra Jolé (@terrajole) on Aug 30, 2016 at 3:16pm PDT

2. Terra is married and she just gave birth!

She is happily married to Joe Gnoffo and on August 1, they welcomed her son Grayson! Terra and Joe are also parents to their daughter, Penelope. They welcomed her in March 2015. The two married on June 21, 2015, in a “country chic” wedding according to People! The lavish wedding aired on their spin-off series, Little Women: Terra’s Little Family.

4am mommy duties are worth it for this guy. 😘 #dartagnan A photo posted by Terra Jolé (@terrajole) on Aug 28, 2016 at 4:42am PDT

3. Seemingly a jack of all trades, Terra originally wanted to be a singer…

She shipped off to LA from san Antonio in 2001 to pursue a career as a singer, she told The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that it was actually against her mother’s wishes. “I was like a vagabond for a hot minute. To pay the bills, she honed an act as a musical impersonator, playing pop sirens like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga,” she told the site.

4. She’s already got awesome moves, and she and her DWTS partner already have AWESOME chemistry!

5. Aside from juggling DWTS and motherhood, she’s got A LOT of other jobs…

According to her website, Terra is the an actress, producer singer and TV personality. She’s actually not just the star of Lifetime’s hit show, but she is the executive producer of Little Women: LA and Terra’s Little Family too! As if that wasn’t impressive enough she serves at the EP on Little Women: ATL and Little Women: NY! WOW! You go, girl!

