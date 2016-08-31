REX/Shutterstock

Finally! Oprah Winfrey and her partner of 30 years, Stedman Graham, are reportedly getting married! The longtime loves have a lavish, romantic wedding in the works, according to a new report. Click through for the details!

Oprah and Stedman have been together since the mid-80s, but never married. The dedicated partners have been madly in love for decades, but never saw the need to walk down the aisle and say “I do.” The media legend, 61, said back in 1991 that she didn’t think they needed a piece of paper to make their union real, but she has allegedly had a change of heart. Oprah wants to make her sweet, loyal partner happy with a marriage and a wedding, according to a source who spoke to Star magazine! Here’s what reportedly happened:

“Oprah was making breakfast for Stedman when he casually made a joke about getting married, and it suddenly dawned on her how Stedman has never asked her for anything or pressured her in any way, and how she’s been able to do whatever she wants,” the source told Star. “That’s when Oprah connected the dots and realized it was her turn to show how much she cares about what he wants. I heard she said yes, and Stedman couldn’t believe it. He thought she was joking with him!”

That’s really sweet! And you know that since this is an Oprah party, their wedding is going to be beautiful, and massive. Oprah and Stedman reportedly have some very specific plans in mind for their dream event. “Everything with them is always very hush-hush, but the wedding will most likely be at Oprah’s private estate in Maui which is picture-perfect for a romantic ceremony,” the source said. “Oprah plans to fly everybody out to Maui at her own expense.”

Amazing! Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King, will allegedly be her Maid of Honor (who else?) and even walk her down the aisle since she’s not close with her father. They may even head off for a honeymoon in Bora Bora after the wedding’s over. We hope this all comes true for Oprah and Stedman!

