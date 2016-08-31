Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton Both Attend ACM Honors Event: Awkward Run-In?

REX/Shutterstock

The 2016 ACM Honors was a big night for Miranda Lambert, but it may have ended up being just plain awkward! Her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, also attended the awards, which means a run-in definitely could’ve happened. So did it?

Miranda was the night’s honoree at the 10th Annual ACM Honors, which were held in Nashville on Aug. 30 but won’t air on CBS until September. The 32-year-old country star was selected as the recipient of the inaugural Merle Haggard Award, recognizing “uncompromising artists in the spirit of Merle.” But the event’s organizers clearly weren’t thinking when they selected the performers for the ceremony, as Blake Shelton (you know, just Miranda’s ex-husband of four years) took the stage before his ex accepted her award!

Although Blake, 40, shared the stage with Keith Urban, Toby Keith, and Dierks Bentley, it was still pretty ironic that he’d perform on the same night his ex is honored. And as the Merle Haggard Award winner, Miranda also performed at the event…which means both of them had to watch their ex sing, even if they didn’t actually run into each other!

Neither Miranda nor Blake walked the red carpet at the ACM Honors, so the chance of having an awkward run-in there was eliminated. Since they performed at different times, they likely didn’t run into each other backstage either. But just the fact that they are in the same place in the same time — and both taking the stage — had to be a little uncomfortable!

Then again, it has been more than a year since Blake and Miranda divorced, and both of them are in their own happy relationships. It doesn’t sound like either of their significant others were in attendance at the ACM Honors, but the exes have flaunted their new loves left and right whether its in public or on social media. We’re thinking Miranda and Blake have put each other out of sight and out of mind, even if they are at the same event!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Miranda had an awkward run-in with each other? Do you think they’re

