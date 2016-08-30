Baylee Curran: 5 Things To Know About Woman Who Called 911 On Chris Brown

The woman who called 911 on Chris Brown for allegedly pulling a gun on her has been identified as Baylee Curran. But who exactly is this woman? Get to know her with five facts here.

1. She was Miss California Regional 2016

Miss California Regional is a pageant in which women from more than 16 cities compete. The contestants are dedicated to community service, academic achievements and having their voices heard in their communities, according to the website. Baylee Curran was the winner of the 2016 pageant. She was also named Miss Love & Peace in Egypt for 2016.

2. She’s an actress

Besides being a model and pageant winner, Baylee also has a few credits as an actress. She had leading roles in Cold Blooded and The Prodigal Son, and also starred in an international commercial for Moehair.

3. She’s an equestrian

Baylee has experience riding horses and is self-described as “athletic.” She claims to do all of her own stunts when required in films.

4. She’s partied with Chris before

Baylee called 911 on Chris Brown and alleged he pulled a gun on her on Aug. 30. However, that wasn’t the first time she’d been in contact with the singer. She said she’d partied with him in the past and that he had always been nice to her, “but this time he appeared to be out of it… on drugs or alcohol,” according to TMZ.

5. She is active on Instagram

Although Baylee doesn’t use her Facebook and Twitter accounts very often, she is very conscious of updating her Instagram page. From photos of herself in bikinis to gorgeous gowns, Baylee loves showing herself and her life off. Her Instagram handle is simply @bayleecurran.

