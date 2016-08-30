Nick Young Begs Chris Brown To Leave His Neighborhood After Police Stand-Off: Watch

Courtesy of Instagram

OHH! As if things weren’t controversial enough for Chris Brown after a woman claimed he pulled a gun on her, it looks like he might not be able to show his face at any Lakers games anytime soon. Nick Young who doesn’t live too far from the singer posted an INSANE video to Twitter PLEADING that he’s ‘gotta move’ and ‘get away from here!’ Watch it here!

Nick Young, 31, (aka, Swaggy P) has got a few choice words for Chris Brown, 27, amid his controversial happenings after a woman by the name of Baylee Curran reportedly called the cops on the singer accusing him of allegedly pulling a gun on her. The story continued to unravel rather quickly after the supposed incident and things have escalated pretty quickly. Well now, Swaggy P is even jumping in the mix to inform Chris and his mere 42,000 Twitter followers that he needs to pack up and get out of their neighborhood after his police stand-off! Nick lives near Chris’s Tarzana, CA home. Watch his insane message!

He starts out by calling on Chris saying “you gotta move,” and demanding, “go on, get away from here.” You can hear helicopters in the sky swarming over Chris’s CA chateau where the reported drama all went down. He goes on to say that the singer is “making the block hot,” implying that he is calling way too much attention to police entering their neighborhood, and he’s seemingly worried that controversy could venture his way.

“You gotta go. Got swat teams and helicopters flying over my head, I’m thinking they’re after me,” Nick says as he looks up into the sky at all the commotion. “There’s really only two of us [black people] over here…at this rate, you gonna make it one.” After a long pause, he pleaded further with the father-of-one, saying, “Please, I like you, man. You my dawg. We go out, but you go out away from over here…go!” Although he was begging him to leave, he said “I love you man, but peace!” We’re not sure where their friendship could stand after Chris’s alleged actions and Swaggy P’s interesting video!

