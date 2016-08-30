Fergie Poses Topless In Black Bodysuit For Steamy ‘Paper’ Shoot — See The Pic

Courtesy of Erik Madigan Heck for Paper Magazine

She’s got the ‘Milf Money’ for sure! In a sexy new photo shoot for ‘Paper’, Fergie goes topless as one of the mag’s 1000 Beautiful People. Click inside to see the racy pic!

Fergie, 41, is proving that she’s still got one of the most stunning bodies in Hollywood. Named one of 1000 Beautiful People inside Paper magazine’s September 2016 issue, the mother of one went completely topless for her insanely sexy photo shoot.

Though topless, Fergie’s arms are crossed over her chest with her hands covering her bare nipples from showing for the shoot. Over her shoulders she’s wearing a clear pink rain coat, and underneath all she has on is a topless body suit that puts her tiny waist on display. So hot!

For her cover shoot Fergie rocked a black-and-red top, though it could also be a jacket, with flashy streamers hanging off the fabric. Her blonde hair is straight and hanging off the side of her face with her sexy, pouty lips agape as she stares at the camera. Paper definitely got it right, Fergie is beautiful!

Fergie is listed among some pretty heavy names, including pregnant Blac Chyna and the master of Snapchat, DJ Khaled. Others who received their own covers were model Naomi Campbell, and two of Beyonce’s young artists, Chloe x Halle, who appeared in her Lemonade short film.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Fergie’s topless photo shoot? Comment below!

