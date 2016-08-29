JoJo Fletcher ‘Has Major Issues’ With Jordan Rodgers After Ex’s Cheating Allegations

Poor JoJo Fletcher! The former Bachelorette may have found her Prince Charming in Jordan Rodgers, but no sooner had they rode off into the sunset than his ex began sharing horrible stories of infidelity. Now a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that JoJo has some ‘major issues.’

Jordan Rodgers has been plagued by bad press ever since his stint on The Bachelorette began. He has shown nothing but love toward JoJo Fletcher, but apparently that wasn’t the case with his ex-girlfriend, who claims he was broke and cheated on her repeatedly. Poor JoJo believes her handsome hubby, but that kind of attention isn’t easy to take.

“JoJo is standing by her man right now but deep down she has major issues with these allegations,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As much as she does trust Jordan it’s still been very upsetting for her to hear his ex accusing him of being a cheater.”

It isn’t just the allegations that are weighing on her, but the fact that it’s happening at a time where she feels the most vulnerable in her new relationship. “The timing could not be worse either,” said the insider. “With his new job they’ll be living in different cities. It’s hard enough doing long distance and hearing these kind of stories makes it that much worse.” Awww!

However, another source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Jordan is aware of how hard this must be on JoJo, so he’s doing everything in his power to make her feel more secure in their engagement. He’s given his lovely lady all of his passwords and checks in regularly while he’s out of town. We definitely hope JoJo truly has nothing to worry about!

