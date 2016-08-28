Halsey Flashes Nipples Through Racy Sheer Jumpsuit At 2016 VMAs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s Halsey like we’ve never seen her before! The singer showed off an entirely new look at the 2016 VMAs on Aug. 28, and while she looked totally amazing in her sheer, sequined jumpsuit, her nipples were totally showing right through. Eek!

Talk about stunning! Halsey, 21, hit the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards and totally surprised everyone with her shocking ensemble. The singer wore a gorgeous, embellished, sheer white jumpsuit, but with no bra underneath, we could totally see everything that was going on underneath. Chances are, in regular lighting, her nipples weren’t as visible, but with those flashing cameras, there wasn’t much she could do to hide things!

Halsey, who’s performing at the show, also showed off a very different beauty look for the event, rocking long locks rather than her usual short hairstyle. To go along with the dark look of her hair, she also added a pop of deep purple lipstick and heavy mascara on her gorgeous lashes.

The 21-year-old will be hitting the stage with The Chainsmokers during the awards show to sing their hit song “Closer,” which just skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard charts last week. The track is without a doubt one of the biggest songs of summer, and everyone is totally freaking out about seeing the trio perform it live!

To add to the excitement of the night, Halsey and the EDM duo were also nominated for Song of Summer at the show, although were up against some tough competition. Stars like Calvin Harris/Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Drake, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Justin Timberlake, among others, were also up for the honor, and the ladies of 5H ended up taking it home!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halsey’s look? Was her outfit too racy….or did she look SO amazing that it didn’t even matter?

