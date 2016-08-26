Casey Anthony: ‘The Most Hated Woman In America’ Verbally Attacked At Bowling Alley

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Five years after she was acquitted of allegedly murdering her baby girl, some people STILL can’t stand the sight of Casey Anthony. SO much so that a new report claims Casey was assaulted at a public bowling alley, which is NOT even a rare occurrence! Find out what went down here.

Back in 2011, Casey Anthony, 30, was acquitted of allegedly murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, however, she still deals with angry members of the public on the regular — occasionally even getting verbally assaulted by those who will never forgive her for what they think she did to her child. One such incident happened at a bowling alley on July 8.

The 30-year-old was enjoying a night of bowling with friends, drinking beer, and laughing, at Greenacres Bowl in Lake Worth, Florida when fellow patrons began saying negative things to her and verbally attacking her. Alleged witnesses told In Touch magazine that people definitely weren’t happy to see her there and one woman even called her a “baby killer.”

“She was having fun,” one bowler, Katie Pennica, revealed to the publication. “[She was] acting like a normal person.” But according to the mag, Casey’s outing was anything BUT normal. In fact, as soon as she walked in, “people started saying they wanted to beat her up.” Katie continued. Apparently one angry patron even hissed, “Here she comes, the f—ing baby killer!”

Lucky for her, Casey was apparently accompanied by a police officer and didn’t seem bothered at all by people’s vicious comments. “She couldn’t stop smiling,” a witness said. However, that just seemed to anger those around her even more. “The people in the lane next to us just wanted to hit Casey for what they believe she did to her child. They still think she got away with it,” Katie said. “I heard five moms saying, ‘I would love to hit that baby killer.’ People were disgusted she was there.”

And this is reportedly not a strange occurrence for Casey, whose daughter’s skeletal remains were discovered stuffed in a garbage bag near her parents home in Orlando nearly eight years ago. Casey was eventually acquitted of the murder, but to this day many still believe that she killed Caylee.

“The public will never forgive Casey for what they think she did to that child,” an insider revealed to the publication. “She’ll forever be the most hated woman in America.” Just two days after the bowling alley incident, Casey was allegedly approached by a woman while dining with friends at Royal Palm Beach’s Hilary’s Restaurant.

“The woman asked Casey if she had ever read The Shack, a book about a man who kidnapped a young girl and disposed of her body,” a fellow diner said. The woman then told Casey — who was unfazed and being watched over by what appeared to be a security guard — that God forgave the man but God is better than she is.

Basically, the woman was telling Casey that she can never be forgiven. “Casey just looked away and continued her meal without comment.” Some have even said Casey’s food gets spit in by restaurant staff members when she eats out. And people at her gym have threatened to cancel their memberships.

