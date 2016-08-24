Naya Rivera’s Shocking Confession: She Aborted Now-Husband’s Child In 2010

REX/Shutterstock

Naya Rivera just dropped a huge bomb by revealing to the world in a wild tell-all that she terminated her now-husband, Ryan Dorsey’s, child while filming ‘Glee’ after the two had split. And while shocking to some, the reason for Naya’s abortion most likely resonates with MANY women today. Find out her story here!

Naya Rivera, 29, REALLY got deep with fans in her forthcoming autobiography, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, which hits bookstores Sept. 13. In her tell-all, the Glee actress, who played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez on the hit dramedy, revealed she discovered she was pregnant in late 2010 just weeks after breaking up with her now-hubby, actor Ryan Dorsey, 33.

Opening up about her pregnancy discovery, Naya revealed all in her book, and bravely confessed that instead of keeping the baby, she terminated it. She decided that abortion was her best option so she could concentrate on her blossoming career.

“It was very scary to open up about everything,” Naya told People mag. “It’s not something a lot of people talk about, but I think they should.” The mom-of-one also admitted that she knows this may change some people’s opinion of her. “I know some people might read it and say, ‘What the Hell?’ But I hope someone out there gets something out of it.”

One month away! #sorrynotsorry A post shared by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on Aug 13, 2016 at 11:19am PDT

At the time of her abortion, Naya chose NOT to share the news with Ryan. Instead, the actress revealed that she quietly terminated the pregnancy during a day off from filming an episode of Glee. Talk about an emotional time in her life! But still, people will always find a reason to hate. And after the news of her abortion was made public on Aug. 23 — and received some backlash — Naya took to Twitter to address her past.

“I set out to write a book that was true to myself and would hopefully help others along the way. Media will always distort anything,” she tweeted. ” I hope that you all enjoy my story and respect my good intentions in sharing them with you. Xoxo #sorrynotsorry.”

After Naya and Ryan’s breakup, she began dating rapper Big Sean, 28. The two even got engaged but eventually called it off. In the end, Ryan and Naya rekindled their romance and tied the knot in July 2014. The adorable couple are now parents to a son named Josey, who was born in September 2015.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Naya’s brave confession?

