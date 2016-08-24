‘Nashville’ Needs Connie Britton: Why The Show Should End Now That She’s Exiting

Courtesy of CMT

I am BEYOND devastated to hear that Connie Britton will likely be exiting ‘Nashville’ after appearing in only 10 episodes of Season 5. If she really does leave the series, which HollywoodLife.com’s sister site TVLine says is likely to happen, then I think the show should be cancelled altogether!

Let’s be real — there is no Nashville without Connie Britton. Not only is she the star of the show, but she’s one half of the series’ main love story! How can the series even go on without her? Well, IT CAN’T.

As EW.com first reported, and TVLine later confirmed, “Connie Britton has only signed on for about 10 episodes of the new season.” But the show “remains hopeful they’ll get her on board for more and that the deal is not yet final.”

At least there’s a glimmer of hope for more episodes, but whenever Connie does leave the series, it should end. And trust me, it pains me to say that. I’ve watched the series from the very beginning and I’ve been very invested in Rayna’s (Connie Britton) storyline, as well as her romance with Deacon (Charles Esten). I truly love this show, but the magic that’s been there since the start will be gone once Connie leaves. I can almost guarantee that.

Take The Vampire Diaries, for example. Sure, the show continued beyond Nina Dobrev‘s exit at the end of Season 6, but the series has not been the same since. It’s lacking a key element that made the show so successful — the main protagonist AND the love triangle she was involved in. Ratings dropped and now the series is ending two seasons later. Just as well, One Tree Hill was never the same after Chad Michael Murray and Hillary Burton left the series. I like to pretend the last couple of seasons without them never even happened.

And sadly, I suspect the same thing will happen to Nashville. I’d even bet money on it.

Hayden Panettiere, Sam Palladio, Jonathan Jackson, Clare Bowen, Lennon Stella, Maisy Stella and Chris Carmack are all expected to return for the 22 episode season, but as I said before, the show should totally end when Connie exits. It can’t survive without her. And even if it can, it SHOULDN’T.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Nashville end now that Connie Britton’s leaving? Tell us below.

