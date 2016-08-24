Kristen Stewart & Alicia Cargile’s Wedding Details Revealed: Both Want To Wear Chanel

REX/Shutterstock

Aww! Kristen Stewart and Alicia Cargile are madly in love and ready to get married, according to a brand new report! Both ladies even want to wear the high-fashion brand Chanel for their dream wedding. We’ve got the exciting details, here!

Kristen Stewart, 26, and Alicia Cargile are ready to take the next step in their relationship, according to a new report from Life & Style. They’ve been dating for three years and the Twilight star reportedly moved Alicia into her Hollywood Hills home. On top of that, Kristen recently asked her “to tie the knot and she said yes!” OMG! The couple is allegedly leaning towards a beach wedding, but they’re not planning on wearing their usual low-key attire. Kristen wants to rock “a simple white Chanel gown” while Alicia “will wear a white Chanel tux.” So cute!

Kristen and Alicia can’t seem to keep their hands or eyes off each other these days. The Café Society actress looked positively blissful on Aug. 11, following their romantic luncheon in Los Feliz, Calif. Since then, K-Stew opened up to T Magazine about why she’s been so public about her love life this time around. “I would never talk about any of my relationships before, but once I started dating girls it seemed like there was an opportunity to represent something really positive,” she explained. “I still want to protect my personal life, but I don’t want to seem like I’m protecting the idea, so that does sort of feel like I owe something to people.”

Last year, Kristen even gushed about being “really in love” with her girlfriend. The two actually started as best friends, and Alicia was even her assistant at one point! Rumors began to swirl when the pair was spotted holding hands at the beginning of 2015. Since then, Kristen’s been proudly swooning over her leading lady and we’re totally loving it! Kudos to you both!

