Jenelle Evans Confirms She’s Pregnant With Third Child After Shooting Down Recent Rumors

Holy moly! Jenelle Evans has officially announced that she’s expecting a baby with David Eason! She’s been denying it for months, but on Aug. 24 she posted sweet maternity pics with the long-awaited confirmation, plus the baby’s name and gender! Find out, right here.

The truth has finally come out! For months there has been speculation that Jenelle Evans is pregnant with her third child (her first with David Eason), and on Aug. 24 she revealed that it’s all true! “Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason. She will be arriving Jan. 28th. We couldn’t be any happier! 🎀👶🏼” the soon to be mom posted on Instagram.

David was just as pumped. “IT’S A GIRL YALL!! I’m so happy im bout ta cry!! I love you so much@j_evans1219 and I cant wait to meet our baby girl Ensley Jolie Eason!!” he said, along with a picture of the duo cuddled up in a rowboat kissing. So precious!

Jenelle has been hiding the news for months now. On July 16, a shocking police report was revealed after a car accident, and though it said that she was pregnant, she has repeatedly denied it. “I’ll talk when I want to talk,” she said in another Insta post. “I want privacy. All of you disgust me. It’s all about gossip these days… Funny someone else comes out with news they are pregnant and the world is overjoyed.”

However the rumors were flying long before that, and in May she said her rumored tummy was because she was “happy where I am in life and comfortable so I’ve been eating a lot more lol.” Well now we can officially sound the alarms because the Teen Mom 2 star has finally come clean. The show is on a break right now, and she’s currently pregnant, so hopefully it will catch the tail end of her pregnancy before her due date Jan. 28.

Jenelle will soon be a mother to three kids. Her 6-year-old Jace was fathered by Andrew Lewis, and currently lives with Jenelle’s mother Barbara, who she has been fighting for custody of on the show. She also has 2-year-old Kaiser with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. We can’t wait to see how she’ll juggle three!

