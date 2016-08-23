Big Sean Freaking Out Over Ariana Grande’s New Romance With Mac Miller?

Courtesy of YouTube/Courtesy of Twitter

Uh oh! Ariana Grande may have dated other men since she and Big Sean split up, but her new relationship with Mac Miller is different. This is the first time she’s dated a rapper since Sean! So is he totally freaking out about it? A source gives HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE answer.

Ariana Grande, 23, and Big Sean, 28, had s whirlwind romance in 2014. They were probably one of the most famous couples at the time, but sadly called it quits after 8 months in April 2015. Ari has dated other people, but Big Sean was the only high-profile rapper. Now, it seems that’s changed since she was caught kissing Mac Miller, 24, on Aug. 22. So, is Sean devastated to have been dethroned?

“He’s not tripping on her relationship nor thinking about it or care about it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He and Ariana had what they had and it’s over. And don’t think for a minute he’s somehow jealous. Sean considers himself one of the best men Ariana’s ever dated. He’s cocky in that way. As far as he’s concerned, if she’s trying to somehow shade him by thinking he can be replaced she’s a fool. Replacing him is impossible. There’s only one Big Sean.”

Welp, there you have it. It would be understandable if Big Sean had been a little pissed about it, since Ariana has known Mac from before she even dated Sean. You may remember that Ari and Mac put out a song (her first big hit) in 2013 called “The Way,” where they acted very touchy-feely and romantic. Looking back, maybe they hadn’t been acting after all!

The duo seems to have rekindled their friendship recently working on Mac’s new album The Divine Feminine. After being seen out together several times, they were finally caught kissing in a restaurant in a picture obtained by TMZ on Aug. 22. So precious!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Big Sean should be jealous of Mac Miller? Share your thoughts with us!

