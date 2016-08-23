Jessa Duggar Seewald Pregnant: Baby’s Sex Revealed? Her & Ben’s Plan For Naming Child

Courtesy of Instagram

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald are expecting their 2nd bundle of joy in Feb! And with their first son being named Spurgeon, it’s no wonder fans are curious about what names they’re considering for baby #2! Find out here if they know their baby’s sex, what types of names they like, and which ones they definitely DON’T!

Just 9 months after welcoming their first son Spurgeon, Jessa Duggar, 23, is already pregnant with her and her hubby Ben Seewald‘s, 21, second child! And while the couple do NOT know their new baby’s sex quite yet, in a new clip shared by TLC on Aug. 23, the happy couple revealed that they are extremely eager to find that information out!

And when they do get that ultrasound, the two will be somewhat prepared, as they already have a good idea of what types of names they find appealing. They haven’t decided on anything specific yet, but Ben and Jessa had previously discussed baby names with People mag after they welcomed their first little one back in November.

“We talked about family names,” shared Jessa at the time. “Maybe Benjamin Michael the second. But Ben didn’t like that. We’ve talked about incorporating a family name.” But if their new baby does turn out to be another boy, a more recent article revealed that Ben Jr. IS still in the running after all!

And one thing the couple DID totally agree on was how they felt about the Duggar family’s signature naming pattern — all kids’ names begin with the letter “J.” Both Ben and Jessa decided they would steer clear of that practice! “We don’t want a letter theme,” Jessa continued. “The only theme we might have are using names of heroes from the Christian faith.”

That totally makes sense too, after all, the couple’s son is named after Charles Spurgeon, a British preacher who lived from 1834–92. But aside from that meaningful commonality, apparently the pair haven’t gotten very far in terms of baby name brainstorming. “We really have no ideas for names at this point,” Ben admitted in the new clip. “So, maybe we will have to get some suggestions at some point.”

Regardless, we are so excited for Jessa and Ben and cannot wait for the proud parents to expand their family. This is such a special time!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Jessa to give birth? What name do YOU like best for their newest bundle of joy?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.