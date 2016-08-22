Courtesy of Jady Duarte/ WhatsApp

Wow, this is not looking good for Usain Bolt. Just days after the Olympian’s years-long romance with Kasi Bennett finally went public, he was caught kissing and cuddling a Rio student in bed — and there’s photographic evidence!

After an epic run at the 2016 Olympics, Usain Bolt, 30, celebrated his birthday with a wild party on Aug. 21…and it appears he kept things going after-hours, too. Despite having a girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, 26, the sprinter can be seen cuddling up to Jady Duarte, 20, a student in Rio, in scandalous new photos. In one, he’s even kissing her on the cheek while she gazes into the camera!

Jady claims she had no idea who Usain was when they met, and says she only started talking to him because he asked a security guard to get her attention for him. “I’m dying of shame,” Jady admits, regarding the leaked pics. “It was not a big deal. It was normal.” However, she did not expand on what else went down during their time together.

Earlier that evening, Usain was caught indulging in more questionable behavior — during his party, cameras caught him getting twerked on by another gorgeous woman! Meanwhile, his girlfriend is at home in Jamaica, and has been excitedly cheering him on throughout the entire Games.

Kasi has yet to comment on these shocking photos and videos, but she did respond to a fan who tweeted, “Love how the worlds now discovering @usainbolt girlfriend.” “I wish there was no discovery,” she admitted. “But thank you so much. that’s really sweet of you.”

Usain and Kasi have been together for more than two years, although he’s been very private about their romance up until recent months. Hopefully he has an explanation for this one…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these pics of Usain? Do you think he’s cheating on his girlfriend?

