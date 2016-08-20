Kim Kardashian Twerks In A Thong In The Water — Watch Scandalous Video

Kim Kardashian continues to wow us with her Mexico vacation. The mother of two took to Twitter on August 20 to reveal a video of herself — but not her face — twerking in water. You have to see

“In honor of @styledbyhrush birthday a month ago LOL she taught me how 2 twerk on this trip so I posting it for her,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Twitter, captioning the video of just her backside, in a thong, twerking in the water.

Now this video came just one day after she took to Snapchat during her vacation to give an extremely close up video of herself twerking in a thong, but this time it was even closer, zoomed in on her bare backside, which was covered with oil. Let’s just say, for Snapchat it was a little much.

While in Mexico, Kim has been making a ton of headlines while she continues to wear super scandalous bathing suits and twerking all over her Snapchat. She was also showing her butt while on the beach with her kids Saint and North West. However, we know she’s super proud of her post-baby body, as she should be, since she lost 70 pounds on the Atkins diet!

Of course, via her trainer and the diet, she aimed to lose two pounds a week, filled her diet with fresh fruit, vegetables and protein — daily meals included oats with berries for breakfast, a healthy fruit or vegetable snack, a salad with a ton of protein, and more protein and vegetables for dinner. O course, she can also snack on dark chocolate and caramel bars.

We have to say, she’s looking amazing, but are her bathing suits a little risque for a family vacation, especially with Kanye West isn’t there. What do you think, HollywoodLifers?