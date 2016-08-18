Karlie Kloss Dating Ivanka Trump’s Brother-In-Law & He Won’t Vote Trump

Splash images

That’s one less vote for Donald Trump! Ivanka’s brother-in-law, Josh Kushner, is not only dating supermodel Karlie Kloss, but he’s refusing to vote for the republican candidate.

Well, this is certainly interesting! Karlie Kloss, 24, has a handsome new boyfriend — and he has good taste when it comes to politics! Josh Kushner, 31, might be connected to presidential candidate Donald Trump, 70, but that doesn’t mean he’s supporting him in the upcoming election. Unfortunately, his decision is causing a nasty rift in the family, reports Esquire.

The statement reveals that Ivanka Trump‘s brother-in-law has been a lifelong democrat with zero intention of supporting her father. Josh, who is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, 35, also explained that he loves his brother very much and was not trying to intentionally embarrass him with his political decisions. Eek.

Interestingly enough, there was resistance on both sides of the family when Ivanka and Jared were married in 2009, reports the Daily Mail. Apparently Jared’s parents insisted that Ivanka convert to their religion, Orthodox Judaism, which she never did. However, Josh’s girlfriend Karlie is also not Orthodox Jewish either, though as of right now their is no word on them walking down the aisle.

Josh and Karlie have reportedly been dating for four years now, while Jared has been supporting his wife, Ivanka, and her father’s campaign for the White House. The Kushner’s are reportedly not very happy with Jared’s decision to back his father-in-law though, especially after Donald was accused of anti-semitism — because Jared’s own grandparents were holocaust survivors.

Other than that, it seems as if both Josh and Jared have been able to maintain a good relationship because they recently founded an online real estate business together. Despite that, it’s going to be an awkward election season at the Kushner home!

