Jeremy Meeks: Hot Felon Models With Anwar Hadid In New Photoshoot — See Pic

Hell yeah! Jeremy Meeks is kicking his new modeling career into full gear, and he’s doing it alongside another budding model! The ‘hot felon’ and none other than Gigi Hadid’s little bro Anwar Hadid shared a smoking new pic together on Aug. 18. See for yourself, right here!

The hot felon is on fire! Jeremy Meeks is only just beginning his modeling career after getting out of prison for five weapons charges and two gang affiliation charges, but it looks like he already has a shoot lined up with a member of fashion’s most famous family. He posted a photo to Instagram on Aug. 18 with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s little brother Anwar, and the duo looks awesome together!

In the new snapshot, Jeremy is giving his best Blue Steel look to the camera while showing off his chiseled arms and physique in a tight white tank top. Anwar looks similarly debonair and casual, rocking a white Budweiser t-shirt with rolled up sleeves, a blank expression and a cross necklace. The duo were photographed by celeb photographer Jim Jordan, who just snapped Anwar’s mom Yolanda Hadid just three weeks prior.

Jeremy was quickly offered a modeling contract after his sexy mugshot went viral. He signed to White Cross Management, and revealed his first official modeling headshot in June. In the photo he was rocking a Golden State Warriors hat and had his stunning blue eyes front and center. Anwar just recently had some success of his own, scoring a cover of Teen Vogue alongside YouTube heartthrob Cameron Dallas. No word on when or where we will see the full shoot, but we definitely had our eyes peeled and can’t wait to see them!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jeremy Meeks and Anwar Hadid modeling together? Share your thoughts with us!

