Louis Tomlinson & Danielle Campbell Getting Married?: She Reveals If A Ring Is In Her Future

Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell have fallen heads over heels for each other! Their sweet romance has fans dying to know — will they get married soon? Danielle finally revealed if she and the One Direction singer are about to tie the knot.

Unfortunately for those who want to see Louis, 24, and Danielle, 21, walk down the aisle, she said it’s too soon for them to get hitched. “I think right now [Louis and I are] young and we’re enjoying each other’s company,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight while at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug. 16.

Aww. So much for that early talk that Louis was ready to get down on one knee and pop the question. Louis was reportedly already telling his friends that he was “enamored with Danielle and wants to marry her.” Though there might be wedding bells in their future, it sounds like Danielle is having fun living in the moment with Louis.

Fans of Louis and Danielle (Louielle?) shouldn’t be too sad. While she squashed those engagement rumors, she couldn’t stop gushing about her boyfriend. “He’s been so good to me,” The Originals star said, “and I care about him a lot.”

She doesn’t have to say THAT twice. Louis has been incredibly adorable with his girlfriend. In fact, he can’t keep his hands off of her. When he’s not sharing a sexy smooch with her on a sweet date, he’s undressing her in public! While the two were on vacation in Mexico, the One Direction singer suddenly decided they were on a topless beach, as he ripped her bikini top right off her chest! Wow.

It’s not all playful pranks with Louis. He has actually taken his relationship with Danielle to the next level by introducing her to his son, Freddie. While these two might not be saying “I do” anytime soon, it does seem like it has gotten serious between these two young lovers.

Do you think that Louis and Danielle will ever get married, HollywoodLifers? Do you want to see them settle down together? Or do you think they’re destined for other people?

