‘Pretty Little Liars’: Is [SPOILER] Pregnant? — The Big Hint You Need To Know About

The official synopsis for the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ summer finale makes it seem like one of the Liars is pregnant. Well, the Aug. 16 episode dropped a major hint on which Liar could have a little one on the way. Find out who!

Okay, is Alison pregnant? Here’s why she might be the one with the bun in the oven. On the Aug. 16 episode, Alison returned to her teaching job at Rosewood High School. She threw up in the bathroom during the day, and while at first we were supposed to believe that it was just jitters about coming back, I think otherwise.

The official synopsis that was recently released revealed that one of the Liars “discovers something about her future that could alter her course forever.” Immediately, fans (and myself) starting thinking that someone was pregnant.

Alison being pregnant would be an insane twist because she would be pregnant with Rollins/Archer Dunhill’s baby! Alison married him without knowing that he was actually a psychopath. He was killed by Hanna in season 7, but there was a point where Alison and Rollins looked like the picture perfect couple. They totally got freaky in the bed on their wedding night, right?

The only other possible pregnancy that could bring an equally big shock value would be if Spencer ends up being pregnant. If she discovers she’s pregnant with Caleb’s baby, that could really mess things up between Caleb and Hanna. They are thisclose to reuniting, but a baby would seriously complicate things.

We’ll find out soon enough if someone is pregnant after all! But seriously, I have never seen Alison throw up on the show — ever. Marlene King isn’t fooling me this time! Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

