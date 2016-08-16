‘Beauty & The Beast’ Cast Reuniting For Epic 25th Anniversary Event

We’re not worthy! The original voice actors from Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beauty’ will be having an incredible reunion ahead of the New York Film Festival. The cast will be coming together for a special screening of the Disney classic on Sept. 18. Get the details!

The Film Society of Lincoln Center and Disney will screen Beauty and the Beast in honor of its 25th anniversary on Sept. 18 at Alice Tully Hall. Original cast members Robby Benson (Beast), Paige O’Hara (Belle), Angela Lansbury (Mrs. Potts) and Richard White (Gaston) will all appear at the screening for an extended introduction. You can find information about tickets on the New York Film Society’s website.

The special screening mirrors what happened two months before the movie’s theatrical release. Beauty and the Beast screened at Alice Tully Hall. Shockingly, one third of the film shown was made up of only storyboard art and black-and-white-animation tests, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Beauty and the Beast will turn 25 years old on Nov. 22. The film was released in 1991 and went on to win Academy Awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

The New York screening and the movie’s 25th anniversary comes just a few months before Disney’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast hits theaters. Emma Watson is playing Belle and Dan Stevens is playing the Beast. Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson, Ian McKellen, Kevin Kline, Luke Evans, Josh Gad and more also star. Alan Menken, who scored the the 1991 version, returned to score the live-action movie. This new version of Beauty and the Beast will feature recordings of the original songs and new songs.

Paige, who played the original Belle, has already expressed her support for Emma as the new Belle. “I think she’s absolutely perfect for the role,” Paige told BuzzFeed. The live-action movie will be released on March 17, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, is Beauty and the Beast your favorite Disney movie? Let us know!