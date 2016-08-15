Selena Gomez Tore Into Justin Bieber & Fans Are Thrilled About It — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

The #SelenaEndsJustinParty is hoppin — and fans are RSVPing left and right. Following Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s intense Instagram fight on Aug. 14, thousands of fans who once shipped Jelena have taken Selena’s side and posted the GIFs and memes to prove it. Here’s some of the best.

Let’s just say, Selena Gomez fans are rallying for her. In case you missed it, Justin Bieber threatened to delete his Instagram after fans were leaving negative comments on his photos of his girlfriend Sofia Richie. However, Selena was not having that and completely went off. Here’s a quick run down.

She called him out for putting his relationship before his fans. “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol -it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans,” she wrote on his photo. “They love you and supported you before any one ever did.” He responded to her comment with, “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love.” That is what most fans were mad about since she was famous long before him — ie., the tweets below.

However, it didn’t end there. She answered that with, “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.” YIKES. Needless to say, Selena’s main focus is her fans. In the middle of all this drama, she posted a photo collage of pics with her fans, writing “My whole life. You matter most. Thank you for letting me do what I love every day.” And yes, fans took her side. Here’s some of our favorite tweets from Selena fans, who also go the hashtag, “#SelenaEndedJustinParty” trending.

Ome Direction fandom watching other fandom fight like: #SelenaEndedJustinParty pic.twitter.com/0s8bGDHIin — Richelle (@snowlessnarry) August 15, 2016

She used you? But she was famous while you were still in diapers. #SelenaEndedJustinParty pic.twitter.com/0ATf9T8NGE — crystalreedsrb (@CrystaliniReed) August 15, 2016

Justin really better slow down because Selena was making bops on barney before justin was even discovered #SelenaEndingJustinParty — dangerous eevee (@dangeruouslove) August 15, 2016

Did Justin really say Selena used him for attention? Boi, she was becoming the family wizard while you were busking in Canada — Kailin♡ (@thoughtofdallas) August 15, 2016

selena stated a fact politely and justin came at her being rude as hell. he's acting like he won't begging her to take him back in a week — ㅤ (@zensbieber) August 15, 2016



