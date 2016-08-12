Courtesy of Instagram

Ryan Lochte is living the single life!? Contrary to recent reports, the Olympian swimmer revealed on Aug. 12 that he isn’t dating Playboy Playmate Kayla Reid and is still on the popular dating site Tinder! Watch him spilling all the HOT tea, right here.

Ladies — it’s your lucky day. Ryan Lochte, 32, has officially confirmed he’s single. Jeah! The Olympian, and one of the most-prized male swimmers in history, recently spoke with the Today show and dished all about his sizzling dating life. When asked if he was off the market, Ryan responded, “Nope, no girlfriend.” There we have it! He also “verified” his active Tinder account, which as we know allows people to decide whether they want to swipe left (bad) or right (good) based on a potential match. The silver-haired star was all smiles, laughing it up while discussing his relationship status. No Cable TV? Relax! Click Here to learn How To Watch The Olympics Online.

Just last week, Ryan was spotted cozying up to Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but it appears the two were just enjoying some time together. She recently played coy about how they met, but hinted that it was due to the popular dating app. “He was on Tinder. I might be on Tinder,” the 25-year-old blonde said. “That’s all I’m going to say about it.” Kayla has also previously gushed about Ryan, saying he was a “good looking guy” who gets a lot of “female attention.” However, with his recent comments it seems like these two will just continue as friends, for now that is.

Ahead of the big games, Ryan revealed to Cosmopolitan exactly what he’s looking for in a woman. He explained the appeal of finding a babe on Tinder, saying: “So I got on it and I’ve been matching up with a bunch of gorgeous women who are smart, they have professional jobs and everything. I’m like, ‘Wow, this is perfect.’ So far I haven’t had any dates or anything. I’ve just been talking with a couple [women].” Ah! Who knows, you could be next!

