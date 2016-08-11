Blue Ivy Carter: She Surprisingly Has No Clue That Beyonce & Jay Z Are Famous

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Blue Ivy may be the daughter of music royalty, but apparently she doesn’t even know it! In fact, in a recent interview with Chloe x Halle, friends of Beyonce who toured with her, the girls dished on what hanging with Blue is REALLY like — and why the youngster is so in the dark about her rents’ fame!

It’s hard to think that Blue Ivy Carter, 4, has no idea that her super famous parents, Beyonce, 34, and Jay Z, 46, are anything but normal. But, according to singing sisters Chloe, 18, and Halle Bailey, 16, whom Bey helped launch into stardom, Blue truly IS shielded from all of her parents’ notoriety!

“She’s very kind and very curious – like any other child would be,” Chloe told People mag. “She’s the kindest, kindest girl,” Halle added. And when asked if Blue knows her parents are famous, the two appeared to be 100 percent sure that she does not. “No!” Halle said. “She’s the sweetest little kid. She just thinks her parents are going to work,” Chloe explained.

And how exactly are Bey and Jay able to pull that off? Because let’s be real, photographers follow them pretty much EVERYWHERE! Chloe credited Blue’s unawareness to her mom and dad’s amazing parenting skills. “They’re raising her so well,” she said. Aw!

Chloe and Halle, who are professionally known as Chloe x Halle, also dished about what it’s like to tour with the “Formation” singer — and apparently, it’s everything we could ever expect it to be and more! “It was such an incredible learning experience, seeing how she gives her 100 percent every night and [builds] such a great family relationship with the whole crew,” Chloe gushed.

Let’s not forget that it’s Bey who discovered this talented singing duo, who have over 12 million views on their “Pretty Hurts” video, back in 2008 when she shared their amazing clip with her own fans via Facebook. Since then, they’ve signed with Queen Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment management firm, secured a performance spot on the 2016 BET Awards, and had a cameo on the singer’s latest visual album, Lemonade. And last but not least, they even opened for Beyonce on the European leg of her “Formation” World Tour!

