Joey and Pacey together again? Is our ‘Dawson’s Creek’ dream couple rekindling their real life romance? Well, according to a new report Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are ‘ready for love’ and those close to Katie ‘have been nudging her’ to give their relationship another shot! The wild report claims these two are ‘more’ than friends, but what’s going on here?

Katie, 37, is reportedly a single gal, and we all know Josh 38, split with Diane Kruger, 40, after 10 years together, but now a new report from Life & Style is claiming that these two former on and off screen lovers are looking to rekindle their romance! Could this be true?

While we are unsure that the pair are even in touch these days an insider tells the mag, “He [Josh] trusts her completely.” Katie and Josh dated nearly 20 years ago in their Dawson’s Creek days, and they were even a picture perfect love story on-screen, as all of you loyal show-lovers know. But, the two went their separate ways after a real life romance of their own. The mag reports that her friends are all for her giving their romance another go, recognizing that those close to her allegedly “all love him, and Katie and Josh realize what they have is rare and very special.” Hmm…

Katie and Josh “have a lot more in common,” the mag claims, saying the two, “share a love for great films, theater and even fashion.” They even go as far as to mention that Katie and Josh have reportedly “both thought about rekindling things at different points in their lives, but this is the first time they’ve both been single.” WOW! Katie’s parents and “friends” are apparently team Josh too. The mag’s insider claims her parents “have always liked him,” and “friends are convinced they’re more than just old buddies.”

It is unclear at this time if the two are actually dating or looking to rekindle any type of romance, but if this is true, we’re wondering what Josh’s ex is thinking? He and Diane did spend 10 whole years together before their unexpected split. But, we’ll have to wait and really see what plays out here, if there’s even a romance brewing?

