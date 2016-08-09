Christie Brinkley & John Mellencamp Break Up After 1 Year Together

SplashNews

Aw! Model Christie Brinkley and singer John Mellencamp have split after only a year of dating, according to a rep for the pair; however, they plan to stay ‘best friends’. Get all the details on their breakup here!

Christie Brinkley, 62, and John Mellencamp, 64, have called it off, a rep tells PEOPLE.com in an Aug. 9 report. “Both the mileage between their homes and their heavy career demands interfered with their ability to maintain the relationship. They vowed to remain best of friends,” the spokesperson said. Nice to hear that they ended things amiably, which doesn’t always happen in Hollywood!

The supermodel met her now-ex boyfriend at a party in the Hamptons in 2015, and she revealed in an interview with PEOPLE in June that it definitely was not love at first sight. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re really opposites. He’s kind of a throwback from another time, like a silent cowboy,’ ” she told the publication. “But then we talked and realized that we do have a lot of shared interests.” She also added that she was happy to date someone who was around the same age as her: “When it comes to relationships, there is something nice about just being the same age.”

“You never really know what’s going to happen,” she also told the site. “John and I are two people that have very full lives. We’re just trying to enjoy each other when we can see each other and try not to put too much [pressure] on it.”

As for their aforementioned “heavy career demands”, Christie has been promoting her Bellissima line of Prosecco, while John toured in the spring and will be back on the road this fall.

are you sad that Christie and John have split?

