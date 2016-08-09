Simone Biles Dating Brazilian Gymnast Arthur Nory Mariano? She Reveals The Truth

Courtesy of Instagram

Does Simone Biles have a boyfriend?! The U.S. gymnastics superstar shared a pic of herself getting awfully cuddly with Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory Mariano just before the Rio Olympics began, and she’s already revealed whether they’re an item. See what Simone said right here!

“We joke that we’re like international boyfriend and girlfriend because we see each other at these international meets, so I think that’s really cool,” Simone, 19, explained to Us after her incredible performance in the Women’s Gymnastics qualifiers on Aug. 7. “International friendships are the best, and I think it’s something you should cherish forever.”

Aww, how sweet is that? So it sounds like Simone and Arthur aren’t together (as much as we’d love to see a gymnast couple), but we’re still pretty envious of the fact that she has a such a close friend from another part of the world. The two have been pals since 2013, when they met at the World Championships. Even though Arthur, 22, told the mag that he and Simone they’ve been “just friends” in the three years that they’ve known each other, they seem to be pretty flirty friends!

If you didn’t see the original post that fueled the dating rumors, Simone shared an Instagram pic of herself and Arthur dressed in their respective country’s warmup uniforms with their arms wrapped tightly around each other and looking happier than ever to be together. Simone even captioned the photo, “brazilian boyfriend 💚.” Plus, Arthur shared the picture himself, calling Simone his “U.S. girl.” How are they not actually boyfriend and girlfriend?!

Let’s be honest, though…seeing Simone in a relationship would be adorable, but the girl doesn’t have time for that right now! She has been absolutely dominating in the Rio Olympics so far, placing first in both the women’s individual all-around, women’s vault, AND women’s beam qualifiers, as well as helping the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team take the top spot in the team all-around qualifiers. With four potential Olympic gold medals on the horizon, surely the last thing on Simone’s mind is a boyfriend — no matter how cute he is!

