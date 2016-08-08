Former Olympic Gymnast Shannon Miller Shares Her Stay-Fit Diet & Fitness Routine

Courtesy of @bethsol2/Instagram

Shannon Miller may be retired from gymnastics, but the seven-time Olympic medalist still makes working out and eating right a priority. Ahead, the mom of two shares how anyone can copy her fitness routine!

Shannon Miller, 39, is the most decorated gymnast in US history, so naturally, she’s beyond excited to watch the women’s team dominate in Rio. “This is a tremendously talented team all around and they are going to be a lot of fun to watch,” Shannon told HollywoodLife, calling herself and “avid Olympic fan.”

And even though she’s long retired from the sport, leaving behind her 6-7 hour workouts six days a week, Shannon still makes leading a healthy lifestyle a top priority. “I have two small children so on many days, I’m working fitness into my daily lifestyle,” she says on not always being able to fit in a traditional workout. “We’ll play tag in the yard, do yoga cards or play Froggy — which means a lot of squat jumps for mom,” she adds.

“If I have a 45-60 minute block of time I do the elliptical or go for a long walk. When I’m more pressed for time or just want to add to my cardio, I do 10-minute fitness routines that work my whole body. I even started taping them for my YouTube channel so that anyone can follow along and grab at least a short workout to get that burst of energy.”

Shannon, who recently celebrated five years cancer free, also relies on a balanced diet to keep her in shape. “I’m a big advocate of eating every few hours,” Shannon says. “I did this during training and I continue to do it 20 years later. However, the portion sizes have certainly changed because I’m no longer burning the calories I did in gymnastics.”

For breakfast, Shannon likes to have eggs with coffee and a shake or English muffin. For her mid-morning snack, Shannon likes to have something simple like apple slices, almonds, string cheese or pretzels. “For lunch, I’ll have a turkey sandwich with carrots or a salad with grilled chicken, [then] I’ll have another snack around 2pm or 3pm. Then dinner could be anything from spaghetti and meatballs — my kids’ favorite — to grilled chicken with broccoli and rice,” she says.

“I typically have at least one piece of chocolate [a] day,” Shannon, who serves as a brand ambassador for The Hershey Company says. “I keep just the regular milk chocolate Hershey’s bar in my refrigerator at all times. It’s what I grew up with and just makes me feel like a kid again.”

