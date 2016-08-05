Justin Bieber’s New Songs: Which Do Fans Love More: ‘Cold Water’ Or ‘Let Me Love You’?

Courtesy of REX/Shutterstock

Bieber fever is REAL! Justin Bieber is putting out hit after insane hit, and the internet can’t handle it! Between the buzz from ‘Cold Water’ & ‘Let Me Love you’ Twitter is having an EPIC meltdown over the new music. Fans are literally tweeting overwhelming cries of obsession. See those tweets here, and take our poll to pick YOUR favorite!

Justin Bieber, 22, has been dropping hit after hit and fans just can’t take it. First he released, “Cold Water” with Major Lazer, and it shot to the top of the charts. Now, DJ Snake, 30, just dropped his album, Encore with he and Justin’s epic collab, “Let Me Love You” and Twitter is bursting with emotion! Some fans are even comparing the two hits, tweeting their favorites, and even throwing shade on which one crushed the other.

Belieber’s are expressing their overwhelmingly flustered feelings, saying it’s all just too much! Let’s state the obvious guys, the singer is on fire, and WE have Bieber fever too! Make sure you take our poll on which song is your favorite, and check out the reactions to the insane buzz below!

First up, team “Let Me Love You”:

let me love you > cold water — sina (@soberskriver) August 5, 2016

"U cant compare cold water and lmly" LMLY is better and yall know it stop lying to urselves — J's whore (@godlydrw) August 5, 2016

let me love you is even better than cold water omg — 42 (@atavonsteps) August 5, 2016

In the other corner, team “Cold Water”:

cold water was definitely 10x better https://t.co/FADOhJTHA7 — katie (@prncssmendes) August 5, 2016

" cold water is better than let me love you " pic.twitter.com/rONp3fS2WK — ️ (@ovopvrpose) August 5, 2016

cold water is better but still <3 — Jean ✨ (@Jeean5SOS) August 5, 2016

Cold water is definitely better than let me love you, in my opinion — إميلي (@royalbieberz) August 5, 2016

By the looks of Twitter, there seems to be more hype over “Let Me Love You” but it was JUST released. Tweets keep pouring in so make sure you take our poll above. We’re loving both hits at the moment, so you guys decide! While we play both tracks on repeat, you can listen to his latest song, “Let Me Love You” RIGHT HERE! And you’re in luck, because you can also listen to “Cold Water” HERE!

Fans were even enraged when they patiently waited for DJ Snake’s album to be released August 5 and didn’t receive a rumored collab of “Let Me Love You” between Justin and his ex Selena Gomez, 24. That buzz started when Sel posted a mysterious Snapchat of her listening to HER own version of the hit song, leading people to believe they had worked on the track together.

HollywoodLifers, which song is YOUR favorite? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.