Tyler Henry: Does The Medium See Donald Trump As President? — ‘I’m Watching Him’

REX Shutterstock

He’s known as the ‘Hollywood Medium,’ but what does Tyler Henry know about the upcoming election? Just wait until you read what he told HollywoodLife.com about Donald Trump’s chances at being POTUS!

The 2016 presidential election is sure to be historic no matter who wins, but now Tyler Henry, 20, is revealing what the spirits know about 70-year-old Donald Trump‘s chances at stealing the White House from Hillary Clinton, 68. In a new interview with HollywoodLife.com and other outlets held during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Tyler shared his thoughts about the controversial election.

“I’m watching him and I’m not worried,” Tyler said, making it very clear that by “not worried” he meant he doesn’t think that Donald will get elected. Phew! We can now all breathe a sigh of relief.

For those of you unfamiliar with Tyler, he is the star of E!’s hit reality series, Hollywood Medium. On the show he visits different celebrities, including Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, to deliver messages and bring peace from their lost loved ones. He describes himself as a “clairvoyant,” and has explained that instead of hearing messages he gets visuals.

You can check out a preview of what Tyler does below, and also see just a handful of celebrities that he’s worked with. Watch as Tori Spelling, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Audrina Patridge and more meet Tyler below:

Hollywood Medium returns to E! on August 10, make sure to tune in!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Tyler is saying Donald doesn’t stand a chance? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.