Jessica Simpson Shows Off Flat Abs & Talks Body Image — Copy Her Workout

Jessica Simpson looks amazing on the September cover of ‘Women’s Health,’ and inside the mag, she gets real about her struggle with weight fluctuation and her current workout routine. Find out how Jessica got back in shape and copy her exact workout, ahead.

Jessica Simpson, 36, may have a busy schedule between running her reported billion dollar clothing line and raising her two kids, but she’s made staying fit and healthy a priority. In the September issue of Women’s Health, the cover star tells the mag “I have been every size there is,” opening up about her workout routine and body image struggles.

Revealing that she’s been working on the upcoming launch of her athleisure line, The Warm Up, Jess told the magazine that to stay fit and get her flat abs, she does a combination of six miles on the elliptical, plyometrics and Bosu ball moves (Khloe Kardashian is also a fan) every other day.

Even with her commitment to staying fit, like the rest of us, Jess says there are days when she doesn’t feel like exercising. “I give myself so many excuses to not get on that treadmill, to not do that lunge,” she reveals to Women’s Health, adding that she finds her motivation by remembering the good things that come with working out. “I exercise to clear my head. It makes me stronger on every level,” she says.

And when it comes to the constant headlines dissecting her fluctuating weight over the years, Jess admitted it “sucks,” adding “I can’t sit here and say I don’t notice it.” Instead, she turns her attention to her fitness routine and reminding herself what’s really important. “If I had a character flaw, take me down,” she says, “But a body flaw? That’s not important.”

What do you think of Jess’ workout routine, HollywoodLifers?

